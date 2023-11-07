Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 7,287 Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 17.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kennametal

In related news, Director William J. Harvey sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,982.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,431 shares in the company, valued at $877,990.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMT

Kennametal Stock Performance

NYSE KMT opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

About Kennametal

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.