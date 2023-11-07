Mirabella Financial Services LLP Reduces Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 7,833.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,215,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $247,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,726,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $26,471,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,671 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,568,000 after buying an additional 378,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $37,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 2.6 %

WYNN stock opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -594.63 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.60.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -625.00%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

