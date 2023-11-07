Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 4,910 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MS opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.30.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

