Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 9,059 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,059 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 448.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 89.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $18.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of June 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 801 individual net leased commercial properties with 794 properties located in 44 U.S.

