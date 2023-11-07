Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $230,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,064.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM stock opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $32.43 and a 12-month high of $51.35.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MGM

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.