Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $245,000 Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 949.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 265.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 226,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $217,991.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,846,935 shares in the company, valued at $257,595,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $389,811.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,510.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $217,991.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,846,935 shares in the company, valued at $257,595,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 817,200 shares of company stock worth $24,394,977. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The business had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

