Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $53,000 Position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 16.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 239,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,123 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the second quarter worth $39,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 98.1% during the second quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 123,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 61,255 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Geron by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 228,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Geron in the second quarter worth $162,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Geron Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Geron Co. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $3.84.
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
