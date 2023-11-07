Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 121,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $4.40 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $385.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

