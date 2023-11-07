Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 135,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Ur-Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 413.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on URG. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ur-Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.38.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.68.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ur-Energy news, Director W. William Boberg sold 90,527 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $145,748.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,036,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,555.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 58,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $95,705.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 303,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,522.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W. William Boberg sold 90,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $145,748.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,036,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,555.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 581,609 shares of company stock valued at $777,273 in the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ur-Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

