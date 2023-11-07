Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.37% and a negative net margin of 2,709.33%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.09) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.72. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32.

In other news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 1,201,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,000,032. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 1,201,440 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,000,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Faheem Hasnain bought 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,989.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,791 shares in the company, valued at $299,989.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $104.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.60.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

