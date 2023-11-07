Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRTX. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $104.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut Mirati Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.33.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

MRTX opened at $56.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.72. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.23) by $0.19. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,709.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 153.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirati Therapeutics

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $85,084.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $85,084.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Boxer Capital, Llc bought 1,201,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,201,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000,032. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 89.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.