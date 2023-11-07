Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 1,278 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 84,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,886,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $59.14. 1,184,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,914,669. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

