Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 57 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,389,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,595,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,191,940,000 after buying an additional 104,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,911,211,000 after buying an additional 239,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $962,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of APD traded down $34.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $256.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,921. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.25. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.02 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.