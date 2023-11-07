Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 57 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,389,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,595,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,191,940,000 after buying an additional 104,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,911,211,000 after buying an additional 239,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $962,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 11.9 %
Shares of APD traded down $34.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $256.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,921. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.25. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.02 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Air Products and Chemicals
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
