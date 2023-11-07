Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires Shares of 36,961 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $347,821,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $400.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,052. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $343.36 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $398.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.38. The firm has a market cap of $320.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

