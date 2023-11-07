Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.07. 1,518,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,204,319. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.05 and a 200 day moving average of $80.70. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

