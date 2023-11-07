Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.14. 19,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,568. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

