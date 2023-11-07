Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.86. 255,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,683. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.03 and a 200-day moving average of $193.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.