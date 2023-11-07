Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 152 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after buying an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6 %

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,006. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.43. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

