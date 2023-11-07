Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 401 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.75. The stock had a trading volume of 880,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,283. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

