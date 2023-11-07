Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 6,473 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,874. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.