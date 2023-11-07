Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unionview LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,006. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.19 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

