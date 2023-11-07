Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Cuts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,834,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,834,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,537,160. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,910,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.81. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.45, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

