Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,817 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,704,000. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 256,657 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,583,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 173,825 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 65.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $38.58. 6,316,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,863,641. The stock has a market cap of $162.65 billion, a PE ratio of -94.87, a P/E/G ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.