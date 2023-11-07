Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $438.63. 595,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,230,092. The company has a market cap of $339.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $436.11 and a 200-day moving average of $435.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.18 and a 12 month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.