Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.35. 362,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,375. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.58. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

