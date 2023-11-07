Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.9% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.69. 462,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,613. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.29. The company has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

