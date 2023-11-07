Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.04. 1,257,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,514,516. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $206.31 billion, a PE ratio of 130.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,208,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 668,063 shares of company stock worth $139,991,119. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

