Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,300,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $120,092,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $51,468,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,416,000 after purchasing an additional 212,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE:VMC traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.93. 67,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,632. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $159.76 and a 12-month high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

