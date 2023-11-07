Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $349,000 Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 12.6% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,165,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 74.0% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:HSY traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $186.17. The stock had a trading volume of 194,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $183.74 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.13.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Argus reduced their price objective on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HSBC started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.71.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

