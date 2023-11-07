Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $4.46 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for 1.3% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Southern Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.25. The stock had a trading volume of 822,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,806. The company has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.