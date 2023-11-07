Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $697,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,837,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,026. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.28. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $155.98 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

