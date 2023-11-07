Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,865. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

