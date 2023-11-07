Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $73.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,918,093. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

