Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Lowers Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 8,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $1,000,295.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,668.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $1,419,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at $382,730.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 8,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $1,000,295.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,668.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,593 shares of company stock worth $4,941,628 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GL stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.48. 36,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.78. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.31.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

