Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,573,093,000 after buying an additional 682,502,016 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,436,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after buying an additional 14,080,781 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 and have sold 13,842 shares worth $550,649. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.06. 1,158,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,949,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.91. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

