Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases 1,144 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,617 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Lakeside Advisors INC. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,974,379. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $215.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

