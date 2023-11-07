Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases 1,194 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 204,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,117. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $53.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

