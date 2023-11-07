Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 92,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.87. 60,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

