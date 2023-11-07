Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Reduces Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 392.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,445,000 after acquiring an additional 291,353 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Waters by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $9.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.42. 253,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.39. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $353.70.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.50.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

