Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.71. 607,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,252,441. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.71%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

