Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.9% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $887.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,933. The company has a market cap of $366.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $856.60 and a 200 day moving average of $819.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $469.03 and a 1 year high of $925.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.