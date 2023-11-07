Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 10,383 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,383 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $11,024,640,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 169.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Regions Financial by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

RF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 832,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,809,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

