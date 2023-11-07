Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 39,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 767.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 43,843 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DGX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,537. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.14 and its 200-day moving average is $133.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

