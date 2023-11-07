Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 161 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,276 shares of company stock worth $2,922,795. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $3.95 on Tuesday, hitting $502.81. 59,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $475.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $334.63 and a 12 month high of $520.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KLAC. UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.24.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

