Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Ecolab by 17.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.78. The stock had a trading volume of 108,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.55 and a 1-year high of $191.41.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

