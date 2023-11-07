Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 253 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,155 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Oracle Trading Up 0.1 %

Oracle stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.20. 2,027,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,933,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.57. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

