Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 370 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in PayPal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 21,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 95,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 792,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,886,000 after acquiring an additional 70,127 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 295,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,697,000 after acquiring an additional 26,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 20,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.42.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.88. 3,376,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,200,324. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average is $63.71. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

