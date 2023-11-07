Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 515 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.9% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 26,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 29.2% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,299,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,215,887. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $143.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $268.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.36 and its 200 day moving average is $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

