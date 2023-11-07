Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 640 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Clorox by 72.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLX shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Clorox Trading Up 2.7 %

CLX stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.52. The stock had a trading volume of 712,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.35. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.88%.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

