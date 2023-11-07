Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $423,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $3,461,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 289 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,716 shares of company stock worth $21,757,993 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.19. The company had a trading volume of 713,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,846,838. The business has a 50-day moving average of $400.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.22 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

